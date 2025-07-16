Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,990 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,878,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after buying an additional 860,239 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 711,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,287,000 after buying an additional 542,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,230,000 after buying an additional 352,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

