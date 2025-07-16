Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Wabash National by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $1,420,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 673,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

WNC stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Wabash National Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $417.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.65%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

