Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $391,000 Position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.