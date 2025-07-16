Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Natixis grew its stake in Avnet by 1,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Avnet by 43.0% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

