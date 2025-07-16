Berry Wealth Group LP Buys 441 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berry Wealth Group LP grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $226.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,442,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total value of $551,665,621.43. Following the sale, the insider owned 895,279,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,234,776,836.89. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,602,037 shares of company stock worth $3,044,172,641. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

