Bessemer Venture Partners Viii Sells 8,706 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 8,706 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $959,749.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,966,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,208,660.16. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Viii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 84,942 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $9,463,388.22.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 11,346 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,255,434.90.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 879 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $97,164.66.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 58,133 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $6,452,763.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 10,411 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $1,151,456.60.

On Monday, June 30th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 107,152 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $11,635,635.68.

On Friday, June 27th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 118,125 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $12,692,531.25.

On Thursday, June 26th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 125,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $13,233,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 12,543 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $1,322,408.49.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 500,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $51,000,000.00.

TTAN opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.69.

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. ServiceTitan's revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

TTAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

