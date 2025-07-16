Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $3,940,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 3,534.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.71. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $83.62.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

