Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,660 American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,375,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,109,000 after purchasing an additional 132,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2,773.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $107.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $109.93.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

