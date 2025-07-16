Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of GXO opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.