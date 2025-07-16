Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,082,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,539,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,054,000.

Reddit Stock Performance

RDDT opened at $144.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.41, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.33. Reddit Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $230.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,435.52. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $3,529,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 333,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,268,937.84. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,543 shares of company stock worth $54,442,014. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

