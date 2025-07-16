Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,088,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,238,000 after acquiring an additional 197,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,878,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,729,000 after acquiring an additional 649,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research set a $93.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

