Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,151,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after buying an additional 399,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,636,000 after buying an additional 188,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,649,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568,095 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 958.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after buying an additional 1,310,812 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 771.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 899,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.