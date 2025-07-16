Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 141.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PPL by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 1.7%

PPL stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

