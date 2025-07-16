Brown Advisory Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.9%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.