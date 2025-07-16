Brown Advisory Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOVT opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.56. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

