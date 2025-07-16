Brown Advisory Inc. Has $331,000 Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,651.08. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.81. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

