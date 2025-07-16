Brown Advisory Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after buying an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after buying an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.