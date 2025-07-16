Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $369,000 in Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,440,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Stratasys, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $796.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $136.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

