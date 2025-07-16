Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $468,000 in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPEF. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,949,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 65,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

JPEF opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $55.46 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.