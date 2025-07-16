Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,148 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $9,129,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,899,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,274,948.80. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $111,466,342. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

