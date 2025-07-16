Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,810 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $320,707,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,946,000 after acquiring an additional 780,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,424,000 after acquiring an additional 748,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,651.08. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.81. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

