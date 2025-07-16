Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,652,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,095,000 after acquiring an additional 459,821 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,512,000 after buying an additional 157,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,922 shares in the company, valued at $15,878,601.54. The trade was a 1.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.