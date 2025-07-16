Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,652,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,095,000 after acquiring an additional 459,821 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,512,000 after buying an additional 157,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,922 shares in the company, valued at $15,878,601.54. The trade was a 1.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ACIW opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
