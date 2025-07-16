Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of GDDY opened at $167.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.11 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 625 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $110,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,119.72. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $1,061,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 425,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,197,903.95. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,757 shares of company stock worth $12,074,330. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

