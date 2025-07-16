BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Shares Up 14.1% – What’s Next?

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 1,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

BuzzFeed Trading Up 14.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

