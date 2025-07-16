BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,331,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 343.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.94.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

BWX Technologies stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

