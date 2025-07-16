Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.25. 3,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Cadiz Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.