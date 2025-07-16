Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.