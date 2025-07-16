CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in CAVA Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.65. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 353,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $215,032.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 137,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,527.68. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on CAVA Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

