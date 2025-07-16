CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CDW were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. CDW Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $241.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

