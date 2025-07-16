Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1,432.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,630 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Celanese by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Celanese by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. UBS Group raised their price target on Celanese from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Celanese Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $147.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

