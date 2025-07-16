Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 14,512 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson acquired 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,659.10. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of CFR stock opened at $132.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

