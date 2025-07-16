Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,641 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after buying an additional 5,366,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after buying an additional 2,871,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,524,000 after buying an additional 747,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,104,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,741,000 after buying an additional 402,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 14.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

