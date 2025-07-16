Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 27,929 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,744,000 after acquiring an additional 177,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,212,000 after acquiring an additional 465,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,092,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,880,000 after acquiring an additional 874,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ BKR opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.