Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 7,462 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Unum Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 202.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 632,358 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,199,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of UNM stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $96.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

