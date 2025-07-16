Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $90.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

