Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.49.

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

