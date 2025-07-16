Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,489 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $140.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.