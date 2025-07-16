Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,523 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE RCL opened at $341.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.13 and its 200-day moving average is $243.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $344.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

