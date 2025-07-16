Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,577 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after acquiring an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,548,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

TLH opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.71.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.