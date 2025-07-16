Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $408.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.17 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.37.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

