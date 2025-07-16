Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in National Beverage by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 29,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

National Beverage Price Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $313.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 49.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

