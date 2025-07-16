Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 41.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $120.76 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average is $150.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

