Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $43.16.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

