Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 169,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 136,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 103,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Techne Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $83.62.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.89%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.