Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 197,115 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.15.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

