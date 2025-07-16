Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,484 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,055,000 after acquiring an additional 285,497 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,836,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $484,210,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $304.39 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $262.57 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

