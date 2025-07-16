Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 402,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 674,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,065,000 after buying an additional 62,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

