Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,271 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,841,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

