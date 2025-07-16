Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 104,046 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

