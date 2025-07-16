Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.67.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $359.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.50 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

